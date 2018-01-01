

Israeli PM to Iran: You’re World’s Biggest Threat, but Don’t Test Our Resolve



MUNICH, Germany – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran on Sunday as the greatest threat in the world, said the international community should stop appeasing its regime and warned Tehran against testing Israel’s resolve.



Brandishing a fragment of an alleged Iranian drone recently downed over Israeli territory while speaking at the Munich Security Conference in southeastern Germany, Netanyahu said his country would never allow the rewriting of historical truth when it came to Iran.



“This is, in my judgment, the greatest threat in the world,” Netanyahu told MSC attendees. “Because once armed with nuclear weapons, Iran’s aggression will be unchecked and will threaten the entire world.”



“Let’s not repeat the mistakes of the past,” he added, in reference to the 2015 nuclear deal between the world’s major powers and the Islamic Republic, which he compared to the concessions made to Adolf Hitler in the run-up to World War II. “Appeasement never works.”



Directly addressing Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who was present at the conference, Netanyahu held up the drone part and said: “You can take back with you a message to the tyrants of Tehran: do not test Israel’s resolve.”



Calling him the “smooth-talking mouthpiece of Iran,” the Israeli PM said that Zarif was an eloquent liar and attacked what he termed the hanging of “gays from cranes in city squares” in Iran.



“Israel will not allow the regime to put a noose of terror around our neck,” he added. “We will act if necessary not just against Iran’s proxies, but against Iran itself,” he added.



Netanyahu’s hawkish speech in Munich came mere days after Israeli police recommended he be indicted for alleged bribery, fraud and breach of trust.



