

Norwegian Skier Braaten Claims Slopestyle Gold at PyeongChang



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Norway’s Oystein Braaten claimed on Sunday the gold medal in men’s slopestyle skiing after a powerful first run that brought him both an early lead and his first Olympic gold at the PyeongChang Winter Games.



Braaten was the man to beat after earning 95 points in the first round of the final, which gave him the luxury of scoring 46.40 and 24.00 points in the second and third rounds, respectively, and still winning gold.



The United States’ Nick Goepper took home silver, scoring 93.60 points in his third and best attempt, while Alex Beaulieu-Marchand of Canada clinched the bronze medal with a score of 92.40 points in the second round.



Braaten already has two Winter X Games gold medals, and came in third in men’s slopestyle at the 2015-16 FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup.



