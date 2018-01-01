 
Caracas,
Monday
February 19,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World

Two Killed in Gaza as Israel Retaliates for Explosion That Injured 4 Soldiers

GAZA CITY – Two Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip in Israeli attacks that followed an explosion on the border that wounded four of the soldiers patrolling the area, official sources said on Sunday.

The spokesman for the Health Ministry in the Strip, Ashraf al-Qedra, confirmed that the two victims are both 17 years old, and were killed in the district of al-Salam.

“Earlier this evening, in response to the IED that wounded 4 IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) soldiers near the S Gaza Strip, IAF fighter jets struck 8 more Hamas military targets near Deir al-Balah, including weapons manufacturing infrastructure,” the Israeli army tweeted on Sunday.

“In total, 18 Hamas military objectives were targeted tonight,” the army added without any mention of casualties.

Sources from Gaza’s security forces, who asked to remain anonymous, added that Israel fired from a tank at a group of six people east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, seriously wounding two of them and lightly injuring a third, while the other three have disappeared.

The spokesman for Hamas Hazem Qasim accused Israel on Saturday of escalating the situation in Gaza.

The violence took place amid warnings about the growing tension in Gaza which, experts say, could lead to another armed conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Last week, Army Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot warned the Cabinet that Israel could face an imminent war with Hamas because of the deterioration of economic and humanitarian conditions on the Gaza Strip.
 

