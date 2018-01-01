 
Caracas,
Monday
Monday February 19,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Austria’s Marcel Hirscher Wins Second Gold in Alpine Skiing

YONGPYONG, South Korea – Austria’s Marcel Hirscher, the only six-time winner of the Alpine Ski World Cup, won his second gold at the PyeongChang Winter Games on Sunday after emerging victorious from the giant slalom in South Korea.

Hirscher, 28, had already closed the circle on Tuesday when he secured the only title he had not yet won – the Olympic – in Jeongseon and Sunday added the giant slalom to his already vast list of trophies.

Hirscher imposed his authority on the Rainbow 1 track, with an output at 1,405 meters (4,610 feet) and a height of 440-and in two tours put in a global time of two minutes, eighteen seconds and four hundredths.

In total, his time came out one second and 27 hundredths less than the Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen who bagged silver.

France’s Alexis Pinturault won bronze, a second and 31 hundredths of the time behind Marcel.
 

