

North Korean Member of IOC Leaves Winter Olympics for Health Reasons



SEOUL – The sole North Korean member of the International Olympic Committee left on Sunday the PyeongChang Winter Olympics ahead of schedule due to health reasons.



After a two-week stay, Chang Ung left PyeongChang – the county hosting the Games – and headed to Incheon airport in Seoul, from where he will fly to Pyongyang, Yonhap news agency reported.



Chang, 79, was scheduled to be in South Korea until Feb. 25 to attend the closing ceremony of the Games – where his country is participating –, but caught a cold during his stay in PyeongChang, where extremely low temperatures and strong winds have made this winter especially difficult.



He was elected as member of the IOC in 1996, and is set to retire due to his age in the next session of the committee to be held in Buenos Aires in October.



The veteran official and former basketball player – who arrived in South Korea on Feb. 4 – oversaw his country attending the Games amid great media attention, after Seoul and Pyongyang signed agreements in January to make the North’s participation possible.



Athletes of the two Koreas marched under the same banner in the opening ceremony on Feb. 9, and a unified female ice-hockey team is participating in the so-called “Peace Games,” a name highlighting the easing of tensions between the two countries during the Olympics.



