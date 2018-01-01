 
Caracas,
Monday
February 19,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Peru

Peru Celebrates Chinese New Year with Music, Parades, Food

LIMA – Peru, the Latin American country with the second largest Chinese community after Brazil, continued on Saturday Chinese New Year celebrations with music, food and colorful parades through the streets of Lima as revelers welcomed the Year of the Dog.

The center of the party was on Capon Street, the heart of the Chinese district of the Peruvian capital, where dragons and lions of different colors paraded, visiting the different businesses run by Chinese to bring them prosperity in this year 4716 of the Chinese calendar.

The creatures advanced through crowds that awaited them as they held bamboo branches, considered a lucky plant for Chinese New Year.

Lucky symbols were seen everywhere in the celebrations, in particular the golden figures of dogs to symbolize the New Year, including those of the Peruvian dog, also known as “calato” (naked in Quechua) for its lack of hair, and regarded here a symbol of the fusion between Chinese and local culture.

In the gastronomic capital of Latin America, food could not be left out, since Lima is the cradle of chifa, a culinary style that fuses Chinese and Peruvian traditions and whose restaurants abound in all neighborhoods of the city, with rice as the main ingredient.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved