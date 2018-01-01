

Valencia Rebounds, Sinks Malaga Deeper Down with 2-1 Win



MALAGA, Spain – Valencia had to work hard to defeat Malaga 2-1, with a goal by Coquelin and a penalty kick by Parejo late in the match, leaving Malaga one step closer to being relegated from the First Division.



Malaga started out strong, keeping up the pressure at midfield, though neglecting its defense. Valencia took advantage of that with several passes to the penalty area from the sidelines, but without managing to connect.



As the minutes went by, Valencia became more dominant on the field and Malaga more intimidated, unable to connect two passes in a row and relying on long balls. However, Valencia couldn’t find many scoring chances either.



The first 26 minutes went by without any alarms going off until Malaga’s Brown Ideye controlled a corner kick by Recio and scored with a left-footed shot from the goal area.



After the first score, Malaga had its finest moments, stealing the ball several times and advancing quickly down the sidelines toward the opposing goal. Valencia was slow and unable to find any opportunities to get on the scoreboard.



Controversy caught fire when a goal by Malaga’s Diego Gonzalez was annulled after a foul by En-Nesyri was called.



Ideye was close to scoring his second goal at minute 58, but his header was stopped by goalkeeper Neto.



Valencia was distraught and Malaga, hailed by the crowd, was trying for the finishing goal.



Coach Marcelino changed course and replaced Vietto and Santi Mina with Zaza and Rodrigo.



The match also changed course, as Valencia took command, moving the ball with speed, while Malaga resorted to defense and attempted a counterattack.



The tie came with a corner kick. Coquelin sipped past the defense and, with a header, tied the match 1-1 at minute 79.



Soon after, Malaga defense Ignasi Miquel committed a foul on forward Rodrigo, leading to Miquel being kicked out of the game and a penalty kick scored by Parejo at minute 85, giving Valencia a 2-1 victory.



