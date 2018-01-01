 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Two Wounded in Gaza as Israel Retaliates for Explosion Injuring 4 Soldiers

GAZA – Two Palestinians were wounded on Saturday on the Gaza Strip in Israeli attacks that followed the explosion on the border that wounded four of the soldiers patrolling the area.

A Hamas spokesman told EFE there were six aerial bombardments and three shots from tanks, one of them against a military observation post near the border.

Sources of Islamic security, who asked to remain anonymous, added that Israel shot from a tank at a group of six people east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, causing serious wounds to two of them and light injuries to a third, while the other three have disappeared.

The spokesman for the Health Ministry on the Strip, Ashraf al-Qedra, confirmed that two people were injured and are receiving medical attention.

Unconfirmed as yet is whether the injured are militiamen or civilians.

In the aerial bombardments, Hamas said that no one was hurt, although serious damage was done to private homes belonging to civilians, though the targets bombed were military.

The information office of the Israeli army confirmed that “aircraft of the Israeli air force attacked specific military targets of the Hamas terrorist organization.”

The note said that in a large-scale attack, a number of terrorist sites were hit, including a tunnel built by Hamas toward Israeli territory, a military base in the Deir El Balah area of Hamas that includes weapon factories and a military base in Jan Yuni, where several buildings were bombed.

Saturday’s violence took place amid warnings about the growing tension in Gaza, which, experts say, could lead to another armed conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Last week, Army Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot warned the Cabinet that Israel could face an imminent war with Hamas because of the deterioration of economic and humanitarian conditions on the Gaza Strip.
 

