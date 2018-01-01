

Thiem Routs Monfils to Reach Argentina Open Final



BUENOS AIRES – Austrian world No. 6 Dominic Thiem brushed aside Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday to advance to the final of the Argentina Open.



Thiem, who had won all three of the players’ previous matches, was totally dominant on his first-serve points, winning 23 out of 27 (85 percent) throughout the one-hour, three-minute contest at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club.



The 24-year-old Austrian did not face a single break point and broke Monfils’ serve twice each set to roll to an easy victory.



Next up for Thiem in Sunday’s final of this South American clay-court event will be unseeded Slovenian Aljaz Bedene, who overcame a second-set hiccup to defeat home-crowd favorite Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in Saturday’s first semifinal.



