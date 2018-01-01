 
Quake Leaves 2 Mexicans Injured, 1 Million Without Electricity

MEXICO CITY – Mexican authorities confirmed on Saturday that the magnitude-7.2 earthquake that shook the central part of the country on Friday left 2 people with slight injuries, 50 homes damaged and some 1 million people without electricity.

The earthquake that struck at 5:39 pm was followed by a total of 517 aftershocks that went on until 9:30 am Saturday morning, the most powerful being one of a magnitude of 5.9, the National Seismological Service (SSN) reported.

The National Emergency Committee confirmed that no lives were lost and only two people were reported injured with fractures in Pinotepa Nacional, the area in Oaxaca where the quake’s epicenter was located.

In updating news of the situation, the committee noted that emergency plans were activated because of the quake and 5,850 members of the army and the Federal Police were mobilized.

It confirmed that 50 homes suffered “significant damage” in Santiago Jamiltepec, as did the church and the seat of the municipal government.

Jamiltepec and the towns of Pinotepa Nacional and San Jose del Progreso are the ones that suffered the most damage from Friday’s earthquake.

Some 998,000 people in the earthquake area were affected by electricity cuts, half of them in 112 Mexico City suburbs, according to the Federal Electricity Commission.

Mexico City saw the facade and roof of a building come crashing down, while 266 people were treated for panic attacks, local authorities said.
 

