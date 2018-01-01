 
Kvitova Rallies to Edge Wozniacki, Will Face Muguruza in Doha Final

DOHA – Czech Petra Kvitova advanced to the final of the Qatar Total Open with a come-from-behind 3-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 victory on Saturday over Danish world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki.

The two-time Wimbledon champion won a battle of contrasting styles, with her powerful ground strokes off both sides proving just enough to overcome Wozniacki’s speed, defense and consistency.

Kvitova rallied to take the match even though things looked bleak when she fell behind 6-3, 2-0.

At that juncture of the match Wozniacki’s dogged counter-punching was getting the better of Kvitova, who had won fewer than half of her service points through 11 games.

But the 21st-ranked Czech managed to stay in the match with her return game, twice coming up with service breaks when Wozniacki was trying to finish off the match.

The second of those breaks made the score 6-6, and then Kvitova dominated the ensuing tiebreaker to force a decider.

Kvitova finally began controlling her serve in the third set and that proved to be the difference against Wozniacki, who succumbed to defeat by dropping her final two service games.

“(It’s) definitely disappointing when I had a chance to serve it out twice in that second set,” Wozniacki, who regained the No. 1 ranking for the first time in six years by capturing last month’s Australian Open, was quoted as saying on the WTA Tour’s Web site.

“I didn’t get many first serves in in the first game, and in the second game she played aggressively and I made a few unforced errors.”

Next up for Kvitova in Sunday’s final of this hard-court WTA Premier 5 event will be fourth-ranked Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza, who figures to be the fresher of the two players because she advanced to the final by walkover when world No. 2 Simona Halep of Romania withdrew from the tournament on Friday with a toe injury.
 

