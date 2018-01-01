 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 18,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

PSG Pulls Away Late to Defeat Strasbourg 5-2 in Ligue 1

PARIS – Paris Saint-Germain bounced back from its Champions League loss this week to defeat Strasbourg 5-2 on Saturday in the 26th round of the French league.

Jean-Eudes Aholou opened the scoring for Strasbourg at Parc des Princes Stadium with a goal in the sixth minute, but PSG midfielder Julian Draxler netted the equalizer five minutes later.

PSG superstar Neymar Jr. gave the home side a 2-1 lead in the 21st minute, while teammate Angel Di Maria added the third goal just a minute later.

Strasbourg forward Stephane Bahoken narrowed the gap with the second goal for his side in the 67th minute, but PSG forward Edinson Cavani scored the fourth goal six minutes later.

With 11 minutes to go before second-half injury time, Cavani struck again with a fifth goal for PSG.

With the win, the Paris club now has 68 points, 12 more than second-placed Monaco with a dozen games remaining in the Ligue 1 season.

The win comes in a rough week for PSG, which lost 3-1 to Real Madrid on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash. The second leg will be played at Parc des Princes on March 6.

Strasbourg is now in 14th place in Ligue 1 with 30 points, far out of contention for a spot in Europe but still five points clear of the league’s relegation zone.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved