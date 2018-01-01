

Palestinian Teen’s Funeral Sparks Clashes in West Bank



HEBRON, West Bank – The funeral for a Palestinian teen, who was shot dead after allegedly wounding an Israeli settlement guard, sparked clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian mourners in the occupied West Bank town of Halhoul, north of Hebron.



Israeli soldiers attacked with tear gas bombs and stun grenades during the clashes, to which the Palestinians replied by throwing stones after burying Hamza Zamareh, 19, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, though earlier media reports said he was 17.



Zamareh’s body was returned to his family on Friday, 10 days after the knife attack on a security guard at the Karmei Tzur settlement near Halhoul, WAFA said.



The guard was slightly wounded in the stabbing attack, according to local media, at which point another security guard shot and killed Zamareh.



