

Federer Sets Up Showdown against Dimitrov in Rotterdam Final



ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – Top-seeded Roger Federer, who will return to the No. 1 spot when the new ATP rankings are released, defeated Italy’s Andreas Seppi 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Saturday to advance to the final of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament.



With the win, the Swiss great set up a showdown in Sunday’s final of this indoor hard-court event against second-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who advanced to the championship match when Belgium’s David Goffin, the No. 4 seed, was forced to retire after suffering a freak eye injury.



Federer and Seppi traded service breaks in the early going, but the Swiss was able to secure one more break to wrap up the first set.



Seppi, who had recorded just one win against Federer in 14 previous matches, fared better in the second set and managed to push his illustrious rival to a tiebreaker.



But the top seed quickly seized the advantage in the breaker and then wrapped up the match in one hour and 24 minutes.



On Friday, Federer achieved yet another milestone in his storied career when he guaranteed his return to the top of the ATP rankings by defeating the Netherlands’ Robin Haase 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.



The 36-year-old Swiss, already widely considered the greatest tennis player of all time and holder of a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, will become the oldest No. 1 player in the history of the ATP Tour when the new rankings come out on Monday.



Few mountains remain for Federer to climb, although he still does not hold the record for most professional tournament singles titles in tennis’ Open Era (1968 to the present).



American Jimmy Connors holds that mark with 109 titles, but Federer can move within 12 of his record by winning the Rotterdam event.



The Swiss has won all six of his previous matches against Dimitrov, the last of which was a straight-set victory at the 2017 Wimbledon.



Dimitrov was leading Goffin 6-3, 0-1 in Saturday’s first semifinal in Rotterdam when a passing shot by the Bulgarian ricocheted off his opponent’s racquet and struck him in the eye.



Goffin retired from the match shortly afterward.



