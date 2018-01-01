

Dimitrov Reaches Rotterdam Final when Goffin Retires with Freak Eye Injury



ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – Belgium’s David Goffin retired on Saturday in the middle his semifinal match against Grigor Dimitrov at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament after a ball struck him in the eye.



The second-seeded Dimitrov was serving up 6-3, 0-1 at the time of the freak accident.



The injury occurred when a forehand passing shot by Dimitrov deflected off the frame of Goffin’s racquet and hit his left eye.



After trying to recover in his court-side chair, the Belgian player told the umpire he was unable to continue.



The match at this indoor hard-court event in Rotterdam was tightly contested at the time of the injury, with Goffin having lost the first set after failing to convert all six of his breakpoint chances.



Dimitrov will square off in Sunday’s final against the winner of the other semifinal between top-seeded Swiss Roger Federer and Italy’s Andreas Seppi.



The 36-year-old Federer has guaranteed himself a return to the top of the ATP rankings this week by reaching the final four of the Rotterdam event.



The Swiss great, winner of a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, will be the oldest player to hold the No. 1 spot in the history of the ATP World Tour when the new rankings come out on Monday.



