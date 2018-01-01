 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

OAR Earns Bye into Quarterfinals with 4-0 Rout of US in Olympic Ice Hockey

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Olympic Athletes from Russia brushed aside the United States 4-0 in men’s ice-hockey action on Saturday at the Winter Olympics.

Ilya Kovalchuk and Nikolai Prokhorkin each scored a pair of goals in the victory at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Pyeongchang; the win gives OAR a bye into the quarterfinals as the top team at the completion of round-robin action in Group B.

OAR went ahead 1-0 on Prokhorkin’s first goal at the 7:21 mark of the first period, while his second goal early in the second period made the score 2-0 and Kovalchuk’s first goal with time winding down in that same period increased the lead to three.

Kovalchuk scored once again just 30 seconds into the third period to provide his team with one more insurance goal.

The US failed to get anything past net minder Vasili Koshechkin despite tallying 29 shots on goal to the OAR’s 26.

The OAR team is made up of Russian athletes who have been cleared to compete as neutrals by the International Olympic Committee.

Russia and the Russian Olympic Committee were banned from participating in PyeongChang due to the doping scandal that rocked the 2014 Sochi Games in 2014.

In other men’s ice hockey action Saturday, Slovenia topped Slovakia 3-2 in overtime in Group B, while Switzerland routed South Korea 8-0 and the Czech Republic defeated Canada 3-2 in overtime in Group A.
 

