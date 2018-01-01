 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 18,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Bayern Stretches Bundesliga Lead with 2-1 Late Win over Wolfsburg

WOLFSBURG, Germany – Bayern Munich came from behind on Saturday to score the winning goal in stoppage time, beating Wolfsburg 2-1 in the Bundesliga 23rd round and chalking up a 10th consecutive victory in the German league.

Robert Lewandowski scored the late winner for Bayern, which continues to lead the league standings.

Daniel Didavi gave Wolfsburg an early lead just eight minutes into the match.

Arjen Robben missed a penalty for Bayern in the 55th minute, but his teammate Sandro Wagner scored the equalizer nine minutes later.

Lewandowski successfully netted the second goal for Bayern from a penalty during injury time to secure the 2-1 away win.

With this victory, Bayern continues to lead the Bundesliga table with 59 points, 21 points ahead of second-placed Bayer 04 Leverkusen, which also had a 2-1 away win over Hamburger on Saturday.

Wolfsburg holds the 13th position with 24 points.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen is provisionally second in the league with 38 points, on goal difference ahead of third-placed RB Leipzig and one point ahead of fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Also on Saturday, Freiburg defeated Werder Bremen 1-0 to occupy the 12th position with 28 points.

Koln, which is at the bottom of the table with 14 points, was held 1-1 to Hannover 96 at home in the same round.
 

