  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barça Back on Track with 2-0 Win over 10-Man Eibar

EIBAR, Spain – La Liga leader Barcelona got back on track on Saturday with a 2-0 away win over Eibar in the 24th round of the Spanish league.

Unbeaten Barcelona lost out on four possible points in the league table over the past two matches, after being held 1-1 against Espanyol and playing Getafe to a goalless draw.

This win was important for Barcelona ahead of the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

With an assist from star Lionel Messi, Barcelona’s Luis Suarez opened the scoring 16 minutes into the match.

Eibar midfielder Fabian Orellana was sent off after he was shown a second yellow card in the 66th minute.

Jordi Alba doubled Barça’s lead with a final goal just two minutes before the end of the game.

After this away win, Barcelona continues to lead the table with 62 points, 10 points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid, which is set to host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in the same round.

Eibar remains in the seventh position with 35 points.
 

