

Roma Shuts Out Udinese 2-0 in Serie A



UDINE, Italy – Italian side Roma defeated Udinese 2-0 on Saturday in the 25th week of Serie A.



Roma is currently third in the Serie A standings with 50 points, while Udinese is in 10th place with 33 points.



While the first half remained scoreless, the initial goal came 77 minutes into the match thanks to Roma forward Cengiz Under, with a second goal in the 90th minute from his teammate Diego Perotti sealing Udinese’s fate.



This marks the third consecutive Serie A victory for Roma, after defeating Benevento last week 5-2 and Hellas Verona 1-0 the week before.



For Udinese, this marks the third week without a win, after losing 2-0 to Torino in the previous round and tying with Milan 1-1 the week before.



