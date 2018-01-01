 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Poland’s Kamil Stoch Successfully Defends Olympic Ski Jumping Title

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Polish ski jumper Kamil Stoch won his second straight Winter Olympic gold in the Men’s Large Hill Individual competition, beating out Germany’s Andreas Wellinger in Saturday’s final.

Four years after winning the ski-jumping individual double (Large Hill and Normal Hill) at the Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, the 30-year-old Stoch captured his third Olympic title with a score of 285.7 points over two rounds in the final at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Stadium in PyeongChang.

The 22-year-old Wellinger became the new Olympic champion in the Normal Hill event in PyeongChang, an event held last weekend in which Stoch finished fourth.

But he was unable to pull off the double, finishing second in the Large Hill with 282.3 points.

Norway’s Robert Johansson, who finished third in the Normal Hill, took bronze once again after tallying 275.3 points in the Large Hill competition.

Another Norwegian, Daniel-Andre Tande, made a strong comeback after a poor start in Round 1, posting the highest score of the Large Hill final in the second round but just missing the podium with a score of 273.1 points.
 

