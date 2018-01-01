 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Kroos, Vallejo Absent from Real Madrid’s Last Training before Betis

MADRID – Real Madrid finished on Saturday its last training session ahead of the La Liga match against Real Betis without injured team members Toni Kroos and Jesus Vallejo.

Amid a jubilant atmosphere after defeating Paris Saint Germain 3-1 in the first leg of the UEFE Champions League round of 16, the Real Madrid players did a light training session that involved pressure, possession and half-field drills.

Kroos was diagnosed with a sprain to the exterior lateral ligament in the left knee, which he sustained during the win over PSG, while Vallejo has been recovering from muscular issues.

Defending champion Real Madrid is scheduled to visit Real Betis on Sunday in La Liga’s 24th round.

The Blancos hold fourth place in the league table with 42 points, 17 points behind the league leader, unbeaten Barcelona.
 

