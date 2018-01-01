

Atletico Coach Understands Fans’ Fears at Losing Griezmann



MADRID – Atletico Madrid’s coach Diego Simeone stressed on Saturday the importance of French forward Antoine Griezmann for the team amid ongoing speculation about his future.



The Argentine said he understood fans’ fears about seeing Griezmann leave the club, with media reports having linked him with a move to either Barcelona or Manchester United.



“He is a fantastic guy – enthusiasm, joy, humility and a big heart for the group,” Simeone said at a press conference on the eve of the La Liga match against Bilbao.



“If I were an Atletico Madrid fan, I would do everything possible to avoid losing Griezmann. I would urge them to think about the team, starting from coach, to the club and the fans,” he added.



Short-listed for the 2016 Ballon d’Or award, Griezmann is Atletico’s top scorer with eight goals in 23 matches.



