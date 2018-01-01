 
  Sports

Slovakia’s Kuzmina Dominates Women’s Biathlon 12.5km Mass Start

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Slovakian biathlete Anastasiya Kuzmina dominated the women’s 12.5-kilometer mass start event on Saturday, her third career gold medal and her third medal at the PyeongChang Olympic Games.

With only a single error in the last shooting range and a total time of 35:23.0, Kuzmina defeated Darya Domracheva of Belarus, a three-time gold medalist at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and Norway’s Tiril Eckhoff, won silver and bronze, respectively.

The 33-year-old Russian-born Kuzmina had previously taken home the gold in the 7.5km sprint at the Sochi 2014 and Vancouver 2010 Olympics.

Biathlon combines cross-country skiing and target shooting.
 

