

UK’s Yarnold Defends Skeleton Crown amid Suit Controversy



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Lizzy Yarnold made history on Saturday as she became the first athlete from the United Kingdom to win the gold medal in two consecutive Winter Olympics, zooming atop her sled through the finish line in the women’s skeleton fourth and final run with a time of 3:27.28.



The 29-year-old, who won gold in the 2014 Sochi games but was currently ranked ninth in the world, eked out the victory by coming in 45 hundredths of a second ahead of Germany’s Jacqueline Löllin, who took silver.



Yarnold’s fellow Briton, Laura Deas, trailed 0.62 seconds behind her history-making teammate and clinched the bronze medal.



Both athletes were caught up in a controversy over their new aerodynamic and drag-resistant suits, which led other countries to complain to the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation.



The ISBF, however, said it had found no irregularities after inspecting the British team’s suits.



