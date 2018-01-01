

Sevilla Gets 2nd Straight Win, Beats Struggling Las Palmas



GRAN CANARIA, Spain – Sevilla pulled off on Saturday its second victory in a row, defeating Las Palmas 2-1 in the 24th round of La Liga.



Sevilla now has 39 points and is provisionally in fifth position, three points behind La Liga defending champion Real Madrid, while Las Palmas remains provisionally in 18th.



Wissam Ben Yedder opened the scoring for Sevilla 35 minutes into the match, while his teammate Pablo Sarabia doubled their lead in the 50th minute after an assist from Franco Vazquez.



Las Palmas managed to narrow the gap after forward Jonathan Calleri netted the first goal from a penalty eight minutes before the end of the match.



However, a potential equalizer from Las Palmas in stoppage time was disallowed by the referee, sealing their loss.



Following a goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao in the previous round, Las Palmas remains stuck in the 18th position in the La Liga table with 18 points, just five points ahead of last-placed Malaga.



