

Swiss Freestyle Skiing Duo Take Gold, Silver in Women’s Slopestyle



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Switzerland’s Sarah Hoefflin and Mathilde Gremaud captured gold and silver, respectively, on Saturday in the Ladies’ Ski Slopestyle, a freestyle skiing event at the Winter Olympics.



Hoefflin was the only skier to surpass the 90-point threshold in the final at the Bogwang Phoenix Park in Pyeongchang.



Hoefflin scored 83.80 points in her first run before crashing in her second. She recovered in style, however, to post the second-best run of the entire competition with a score of 91.20 points.



That was second only to the score recorded in her first qualification run by Sweden’s Emma Dahlstrom (91.40 points), who was unable to ascend to those heights again throughout the remainder of the competition and stumbled to an 11th-place finish.



Gremaud took silver with a best score of 88.00 points, while the United Kingdom’s Isabel Atkin won bronze by scoring 84.60 in her third and final run of the final.



