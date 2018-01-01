

Real Madrid Coach Zidane Tight-Lipped on Job Prospects Next Season



MADRID – Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane declined on Saturday to discuss his future beyond the end of this season, while highlighting the serious effort his job requires.



Zidane dismissed remarks made by his captain, Sergio Ramos, which raised the possibility of the French coach leaving Real Madrid by season’s end, regardless of whether the club manages to win the UEFA Champions League.



“It is very exhausting, in Real Madrid more than any other club for sure, and of course at some point the change could be necessary – good for everyone, for the club, the players and the coach. It is not the moment (for that), but of course yes. This work is more exhausting, and here more than any other place,” Zidane said at a press conference ahead of a La Liga’s game against Real Betis.



The Blancos hold fourth place in the La Liga table with 42 points, 17 points behind unbeaten Barcelona, but are fresh off their win against French side Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.



“I want to see the end of the season, and I am focused on what we have at stake, what we have been doing. That’s what interests me – the rest I don’t want to talk about or pay attention to,” he added.



Since taking the helm at Real Madrid in 2016, Zidane has led the club to win seven titles, including two consecutive Champions League crowns.



