 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Madrid Coach Zidane Tight-Lipped on Job Prospects Next Season

MADRID – Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane declined on Saturday to discuss his future beyond the end of this season, while highlighting the serious effort his job requires.

Zidane dismissed remarks made by his captain, Sergio Ramos, which raised the possibility of the French coach leaving Real Madrid by season’s end, regardless of whether the club manages to win the UEFA Champions League.

“It is very exhausting, in Real Madrid more than any other club for sure, and of course at some point the change could be necessary – good for everyone, for the club, the players and the coach. It is not the moment (for that), but of course yes. This work is more exhausting, and here more than any other place,” Zidane said at a press conference ahead of a La Liga’s game against Real Betis.

The Blancos hold fourth place in the La Liga table with 42 points, 17 points behind unbeaten Barcelona, but are fresh off their win against French side Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

“I want to see the end of the season, and I am focused on what we have at stake, what we have been doing. That’s what interests me – the rest I don’t want to talk about or pay attention to,” he added.

Since taking the helm at Real Madrid in 2016, Zidane has led the club to win seven titles, including two consecutive Champions League crowns.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved