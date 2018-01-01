

Canadian Speed Skater Girard Dodges Crash, Wins Gold in Short Track 1,000m



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Canadian short track speed skater Samuel Girard steered clear on Saturday of a three-man pile-up on the final lap to win the gold medal in the Men’s 1,000 meters at the PyeongChang Olympic Games.



At his first Winter Olympics, the Canadian skater previously finished just shy of the podium, taking fourth in the 1,500m event.



Girard and John-Henry Krueger of the United States were the last men standing after a crash brought down Seo Yira and Lim Hyojun of South Korea and Sandor Liu Shaolin of Hungary.



Krueger took silver, while Seo Yira managed to get back up the fastest and secure bronze.



