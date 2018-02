South Korea’s Choi Wins Ladies’ Speed Skating, 3rd Gold for Olympic Hosts



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong of South Korea took home on Saturday another gold medal for the host nation at the PyeongChang Olympic Games after winning the Ladies’ 1,500-meter event.



Choi’s first-place finish brought South Korea its third gold medal so far at this year’s Winter Olympics.



Joining Choi on the podium was Li Jinyu of China, who took silver, and Kim Boutin of Canada, who got bronze.