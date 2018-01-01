 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

India, Iran Strengthen Cooperation in Communication, Security

NEW DELHI – Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani met on Saturday with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss bilateral cooperation in matters of communication and trade, as well as security in Afghanistan and the region, marking the first official visit by an Iranian head of state to the Indian capital in 10 years.

Modi and Rouhani started the visit with the signing of a series of memorandums of understanding and other agreements between the two nations, including the elimination of double taxation and a cooperation process in the development of the strategic southeastern Iranian port of Chabahar.

“I traveled to Tehran in 2016 and now when you come here, it deepens and strengthens our relationship,” Modi said in a joint press conference with Rouhani, who in turn thanked Modi’s leadership in the development process of Port Chabahar, which will have an Indian operator.

Located in the Gulf of Oman, it is the only ocean port in Iran and serves as a gateway to Afghanistan, which both leaders agreed was a strategic country for the two nations.

“The two countries want to see our neighbor Afghanistan safe and prosper. We want to see our neighbors free of terrorism,” said Modi who, as part of his intense international agenda, also traveled a week ago to Palestine on an official visit.

Rouhani said that both countries have agreed to cooperate in this regard and that regional conflicts must be resolved by diplomatic and political means.

Rouhani – the first Iranian president to visit India since Mahmoud Ahmadinejad did so in April 2008 – also called for greater cooperation in the energy sector and for the promotion of investments to encourage commercial activity.

Iran and India signed an exemption from double taxation, a visa exemption for diplomats, the ratification of an extradition treaty (which was signed in 2008 but had yet to be ratified), and various instruments to collaborate in matters of health, traditional medicine and agriculture.

The Joint Secretary of Pakistan, Afghanistan and India affairs of India’s foreign ministry, Deepak Mittal, said in a press conference that both countries had also discussed the possibility of facilitating banking cooperation.

In addition, the two leaders discussed terrorism at the international level and security in the region, agreeing on the need to reject the activities of terrorist groups of any kind.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved