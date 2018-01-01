 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Norway’s Bjoergen Wins 13th Career Olympic Medal, Tying Record

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen clinched on Saturday her seventh Olympic gold and 13th career Olympic medal, tying for the honor of the most decorated athlete in Winter Olympics history with her countryman, biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen.

Bjoergen’s latest gold came in the women’s cross country 4x5 kilometer relay race at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, as part of a team that included Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen and Ragnhild Haga.

This was the third medal for the 37-year-old Bjoergen at this year’s Winter Olympics, after taking silver in the 7.5km+7.5km skiathlon and bronze in the 10km free cross-country.

Bjoergen made her Olympic debut at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games in the United States, where she brought home a silver medal in the Cross Country 4x5km relay.

Four years later, she again earned silver in the 10km classic in Torino 2006 in Italy, before going on to clinch five medals – three of them gold – at Vancouver 2010, then another five at Sochi 2014.

In Saturday’s historic team effort at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre, the Norwegians claimed the gold after clocking a time of 51 minutes and 24.3 seconds – two seconds faster than the Swedish team and 43.3 seconds ahead of the Olympic Athletes from Russia.
 

