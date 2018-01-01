 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu Defends Olympic Gold Title in Figure Skating

GANGNEUNG, South Korea – Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu defended on Saturday his gold and Olympic title at the Ice Pavilion of Gangneung in figure skating, with a total of 317.85 points.

Four years ago at the Sochi Games in Russia, Hanyu won his first Winter Olympic title.

The Japanese skater, a two-time world champion (2014 and 2017), competed in the free skate division on Saturday, earning 206.17 points in a memorable performance that began Friday with the short programs (111.68).

He then assumed the lead, with a small margin of 4.10 points on Spain’s Javier Fernandez, and confirmed on Saturday his triumph, beating out compatriot Shoma Uno, who finished second with 306.90 points.

Fernandez, who came in fourth in the Sochi Games, is a two-time world champion (2015 and 2016), and won bronze this year at the PyeongChang Games with a total of 305.24 points.
 

