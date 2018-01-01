 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
  HOME | Mexico

At Least 3 Killed in Mexico Helicopter Crash; Interior Minister Survives

MEXICO CITY – At least three people were killed on Friday after a military helicopter crashed in Mexico, although Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete and the governor of Oaxaca province, Alejandro Murat – who were on-board –, survived the crash.

The accident took place when the chopper was just 30-40 meters above ground in the city of Pinotepa Nacional – which was the epicenter of Friday’s earthquake – when it lost control and crashed to the ground before flipping over, Navarrete told broadcaster Televisa.

“It is confirmed that Secretary Navarrete and the governor of the state of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat, only suffered minor injuries,” the interior ministry said on Twitter, adding that the nature of injuries to the victims was being assessed.

The helicopter was headed towards areas of Oaxaca affected by the magnitude-7.2 earthquake that had struck central and southern Mexico.

Journalist Jorge Morales, a correspondent of Televisa who was also on the chopper, survived the crash and reported that at least three people had been killed in the accident.

He said that after crashing, the chopper overturned and crushed some vehicles parked nearby.

The minister said that the chopper was carrying military troops, Oaxaca government officials and civil defense personnel and some people were injured, without giving a figure.

Navarrete had travelled to Puerto Escondido in Oaxaca after the earthquake to assess the damage and prepare the government response.

After arriving in Puerto Escondido, the minister and the Oaxaca governor boarded the helicopter for Pinotepa Nacional, where the heaviest damage has been reported.
 

