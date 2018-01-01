HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Spain’s Javier Fernandez Wins Bronze in Men’s Figure Skating



GANGNEUNG, South Korea – Spain’s Javier Hernandez has won the bronze medal in the men’s singles figure skating competition of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics after completing the free skating part of the competition on Saturday.



The short run of the event had been completed on Friday at the same venue.



Fernandez won the fourth-ever Winter Olympics medal for Spain, following the Fernandez Ochoa siblings who won one medal each in alpine skiing 46 and 26 years ago – Francisco in 1972 and Blanca in 1992 – and snowboarder Regino Hernandez, who won a bronze on Thursday in the current Games.



