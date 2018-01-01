HOME | Mexico

Strong Earthquake Causes Panic in Mexico; No Casualties Reported

MEXICO CITY – A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.2 shook Mexico City on Friday, as well as the center and south of the country, causing panic and the activation of emergency protocols, although there have been no reports of victims or casualties.



The earthquake occurred at 17:39 local time (2339 GMT) and had its epicenter 11 kilometers south of Pinotepa Nacional, in the southern state of Oaxaca, reported the National Seismological Service (SSN).



In a previous report the SSN had given a preliminary magnitude of 7 and a different location from the epicenter.



The protocols in case of earthquake were activated by the authorities of Mexico City, confirmed the head of government, Miguel Angel Mancera, in a message on his Twitter account.



The temblor was also felt in the states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Puebla, Morelia, Colima and Jalisco, said the seismological service on social networks.



In the capital, the seismic alarm began to sound, sending people to the streets before they felt the movement, evoking memories of the false seismic alarm of Sept. 6 of last year.



When people were already returning to their homes or workplaces, the jolt began to be felt with considerable intensity, which caused panic in some parts of the city.



A short time later, ambulances began to be heard, while people on the streets tried to call their acquaintances with their mobile phones.



Mancera told Mexican television that the preliminary report of the earthquake “until now is without any major news.”



He confirmed that helicopters have flown over the city and there is no “major issue,” and said that the Metro transport system is operational, and that there are no reports of major developments in the drinking water network.



In Oaxaca, one of the states affected the most by the earthquakes of September 2017, the earthquake caused panic among residents in areas such as Juchitan and Playa Vicente, on the coasts of the state.



“In Juchitan it felt very strong, there was panic among the population, who chose to leave their homes in the memory left by the earthquake last September. Everything is normal, and there are no signs of damage at first sight,” a witness told EFE.



In the western state of Jalisco, the earthquake was perceived on the coast and in the south as well as the metropolitan area of Guadalajara, with no damage reported thus far, according to sources from the state’s Civil Protection service.



In the southern state of Guerrero, no initial damage was reported and in the port of Acapulco, there was a preventive evacuation of hotels in the tourist zone, commercial plazas and public buildings since the alerts were activated before the movement.



