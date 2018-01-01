 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Mexico

Strong Earthquake Causes Panic in Mexico; No Casualties Reported
The earthquake occurred at 17:39 local time (2339 GMT) and had its epicenter 11 kilometers south of Pinotepa Nacional, in the southern state of Oaxaca, the National Seismological Service reported

MEXICO CITY – A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.2 shook Mexico City on Friday, as well as the center and south of the country, causing panic and the activation of emergency protocols, although there have been no reports of victims or casualties.

The earthquake occurred at 17:39 local time (2339 GMT) and had its epicenter 11 kilometers south of Pinotepa Nacional, in the southern state of Oaxaca, reported the National Seismological Service (SSN).

In a previous report the SSN had given a preliminary magnitude of 7 and a different location from the epicenter.

The protocols in case of earthquake were activated by the authorities of Mexico City, confirmed the head of government, Miguel Angel Mancera, in a message on his Twitter account.

The temblor was also felt in the states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Puebla, Morelia, Colima and Jalisco, said the seismological service on social networks.

In the capital, the seismic alarm began to sound, sending people to the streets before they felt the movement, evoking memories of the false seismic alarm of Sept. 6 of last year.

When people were already returning to their homes or workplaces, the jolt began to be felt with considerable intensity, which caused panic in some parts of the city.

A short time later, ambulances began to be heard, while people on the streets tried to call their acquaintances with their mobile phones.

Mancera told Mexican television that the preliminary report of the earthquake “until now is without any major news.”

He confirmed that helicopters have flown over the city and there is no “major issue,” and said that the Metro transport system is operational, and that there are no reports of major developments in the drinking water network.

In Oaxaca, one of the states affected the most by the earthquakes of September 2017, the earthquake caused panic among residents in areas such as Juchitan and Playa Vicente, on the coasts of the state.

“In Juchitan it felt very strong, there was panic among the population, who chose to leave their homes in the memory left by the earthquake last September. Everything is normal, and there are no signs of damage at first sight,” a witness told EFE.

In the western state of Jalisco, the earthquake was perceived on the coast and in the south as well as the metropolitan area of Guadalajara, with no damage reported thus far, according to sources from the state’s Civil Protection service.

In the southern state of Guerrero, no initial damage was reported and in the port of Acapulco, there was a preventive evacuation of hotels in the tourist zone, commercial plazas and public buildings since the alerts were activated before the movement.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved