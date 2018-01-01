 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 17,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Mexico

Mexican Cardinal Vows Zero Tolerance for Pedophile Priests

MEXICO CITY – Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, the new Catholic archbishop of Mexico City, announced on Friday a “zero tolerance” policy toward molestation and said that the church would collaborate with investigations into possible misconduct by priests.

“As per the Holy Father’s guidelines, we ratify our zero tolerance criterion,” the cardinal said.

Aguiar, installed Feb. 5, distanced himself from the dozen or so cases reported during the tenure of his predecessor, Cardinal Norberto Rivera, as “they have already been resolved.”

One of the most notorious cases was that of Rev. Nicolas Aguilar, accused of molesting upwards of 100 minors, who allegedly benefited from Rivera’s protection when the future cardinal was bishop of Tehuacan, a city in Puebla state

Rivera, who stepped down as archbishop after reaching the church’s mandatory retirement age of 75, was accused of complicity with abusers.

As an example of his zero tolerance policy, Aguiar said that a priest arrested Feb. 14 in Mexico City for allegedly abusing a minor has been suspended.
 

