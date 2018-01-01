 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Mexico Government Provides Guarantees for 2026 World Cup Bid

MEXICO CITY – Mexico delivered formally on Friday to the Mexican Soccer Federation (Femexfut) the guarantees that FIFA requires from countries seeking to host the World Cup.

Mexico, the United States and Canada have presented a joint submission to host the 2026 World Cup.

“Soccer strengthens family and community participation, it reinforces the social fabric and it betters the community as it promotes ethical values such as respect and compliance with the rules,” Government Secretary Alfonso Navarrete said during the presentation.

“We are ready to support this submission so we can once again organize the World Cup,” he said.

The Aztec nation hosted the tournament in 1970 and 1986.

“Mexico has a great opportunity to show the world that North America is economically successful, politically stable, socially prosperous and established as a tourist destination,” Tourism Secretary Enrique de la Madrid said.

“We are in the best condition to organize the greatest World Cup in history,” he said.

De la Madrid highlighted Mexico’s network of highways and airports and its “modern sport stadium infrastructure capable of hosting such a large tournament.”

The president of Femexfut, Decio de Maria, said that Friday’s presentation sets up the next steps in the process.

“We will now receive inspection visits, which will likely take place in April, and we will seek support from the majority at the Moscow (FIFA) Congress on June 13,” De Maria said.
 

