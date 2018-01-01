

Thomas Wins Time Trial to Boost Lead in Volta ao Algarve



LISBON – Welsh rider Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) won Friday’s third stage time trial to extend his lead in the Volta ao Algarve cycling race.



One of the early favorites to win the 44th edition of the race, German time-trial specialist Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), fell out of the top 10 in the general after finishing sixth on Friday.



Another Sky rider, Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland, is second overall, 22 seconds behind Thomas, while Portugal’s Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) sits in third place, trailing the leader by 32 seconds.



Saturday’s penultimate stage will cover 199.2 km (123.7 mi) from Almodovar to Tavira.



The race will conclude Sunday with a mountain stage, finishing on Alto do Malhao, a Category 2 climb.



