 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Thomas Wins Time Trial to Boost Lead in Volta ao Algarve

LISBON – Welsh rider Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) won Friday’s third stage time trial to extend his lead in the Volta ao Algarve cycling race.

One of the early favorites to win the 44th edition of the race, German time-trial specialist Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), fell out of the top 10 in the general after finishing sixth on Friday.

Another Sky rider, Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland, is second overall, 22 seconds behind Thomas, while Portugal’s Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) sits in third place, trailing the leader by 32 seconds.

Saturday’s penultimate stage will cover 199.2 km (123.7 mi) from Almodovar to Tavira.

The race will conclude Sunday with a mountain stage, finishing on Alto do Malhao, a Category 2 climb.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved