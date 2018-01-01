

Federer Reaches Semis in Rotterdam, Will Become Oldest ATP Tour No. 1



ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – Roger Federer has achieved yet another milestone in his storied career.



The 36-year-old Swiss, already widely considered the greatest tennis player of all time and holder of a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, will become the oldest No. 1 player in the history of the ATP Tour when the new rankings come out on Monday.



Federer, who first reached the pinnacle of his sport on Feb. 2, 2004, and has the record for most weeks at No. 1 (302), will replace Spanish archrival Rafael Nadal in the top spot after defeating the Netherlands’ Robin Haase 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 in Friday night quarterfinal action at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, an indoor hardcourt event in Rotterdam.



American Andre Agassi had previously held the record for oldest No. 1, having last held the top spot at the age of 33 years and 131 days.



Federer, who is 36 years and 195 days old, last held the No. 1 ranking in late 2012.



“What an amazing run it’s been and a journey it’s been for me throughout, so to clinch world No. 1 again this following Monday here in Rotterdam really means a lot to me, so thank you very much, everybody,” the Swiss said in an on-court ceremony after his win over Haase.



“When you’re older, you know you feel like you have to put maybe sometimes double the work in. So this one maybe means the most to me throughout my career, getting to No. 1 and enjoying it right here at 36, almost 37 years old, is an absolute dream come true, I can’t believe it.”



Federer struggled in a tough two-set victory over Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber on Thursday and then lost the first set to Haase, who took advantage of poor serving by the Swiss (42 percent of first serves in) to snag a service break.



But the match became a completely lopsided affair once Federer found the range on his serve, with the top seed taking the second set in just 19 minutes and blitzing his way through the third set in less than a half hour.



For Federer, his return to the No. 1 spot comes amid one of the most remarkable runs of his career.



The Swiss dropped out of the top 15 of the rankings when a knee injury forced him to shut down his 2016 season prematurely, but he has made a phenomenal comeback since January 2017.



He won the Australian Open and Wimbledon last year and then extended his record haul of Grand Slam titles to 20 last month by successfully defending his Australian Open title.



Federer’s week in Rotterdam will continue on Saturday with a semifinal contest against Italy’s Andreas Seppi, whose lone win in 14 matches against the Swiss came at the 2015 Australian Open.



The other semifinal will pit second-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov against Belgium’s David Goffin.



Few mountains remain for Federer to climb, although he still does not hold the record for most professional tournament singles titles in tennis’ Open Era (1968 to the present).



American Jimmy Connors holds that mark with 109 titles, but Federer can move within 12 of his record by winning the Rotterdam event.



