

Argentine Footballer Takes Timeout to Donate Bone Marrow to Brother



BUENOS AIRES – Club Atletico Tucuman defender Cristian Villagra said on Friday that he will take a temporary leave of absence from professional soccer to help his brother, who is suffering from leukemia and needs a bone marrow transplant.



“I felt a responsibility to let people know, because many aren’t aware of the importance of donating. This is the most important thing in my life right now, more so than scoring a goal in a championship match,” Villagra told Fox Sports.



The 32-year-old defender will be out until March, so he will miss Tucuman’s first division match against Argentinos Juniors on Saturday.



Cristian is the only family whose marrow is a match for his brother’s.



The transplant is scheduled for Feb. 26.



Villagra thanked current and former teammates and the public for their expressions of support after he shared the news.



“We wish our player Cristian Villagra and his family strength in this difficult time,” Club Tucuman posted on its Twitter account. “His decision is an example to us all and shows his generosity. The whole team and its supporters are with you!”



Villagra has played for other Argentine clubs, such as River Plate and Rosario Central, as well as for Ukraine’s Metalist from 2010 to 2015. He joined Tucuman in 2017.



