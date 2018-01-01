 
  HOME | Uruguay

Montevideo Sign Crowns Uruguayan Capital’s Highest Hill

MONTEVIDEO – Uruguay’s acting minister of tourism, Benjamin Liberoff, inaugurated on Friday a large Montevideo sign in the historic Cerro Fortress, atop this capital’s highest hill.

The decision to build the sign means “that tourism companies can now re-position the Cerro Fortress as an important tourist attraction in the city,” Liberoff told reporters.

“The picture-postcard view from the Cerro sign complements the other iconic one on Pocitos beach,” he said, referring to the first Montevideo sign, inaugurated in March 2012.

Liberoff said that the new sign is “extremely important” for the area and that it “rescues a whole set of cultural heritage values, such as the fortress itself.”

The Cerro Fortress, built in 1811, was the last Spanish fortification constructed in Uruguay and now houses the Military Museum.

The city’s mayor, Daniel Martinez, said during the event that “Montevideo’s Rambla promenade and the view of the city and its bay from the fortress” were the city’s most beautiful spots.
 

