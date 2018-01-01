 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Mitt Romney Announces US Senate Bid

WASHINGTON – Republican 2012 presidential candidate Mitt Romney formally announced on Friday that he will seek Utah’s open seat in the US Senate in November’s mid-term elections.

“I’ve decided to run for United States Senate because I’ve decided I can help bring Utah’s values and Utah’s lessons to Washington,” Romney, 70, said in his first campaign video.

He is seeking to succeed fellow Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, who announced in January that he was retiring after more than two decades in the Senate.

Romney, a former governor of Massachusetts, called Donald Trump a “fraud” during the 2016 presidential campaign and remained critical of the Republican real estate mogul even after he reached the White House.

Even so, Trump was reported to have considered Romney as a possible pick for secretary of state before settling on former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson.

“Utah is a better model for Washington than Washington is for Utah,” Romney said.

Romney, a Mormon, has ample support in Utah, a state where his co-religionists are the majority.

He maintains a resident in Utah and is remembered for his role as chief organizer of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved