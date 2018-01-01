

Mitt Romney Announces US Senate Bid



WASHINGTON – Republican 2012 presidential candidate Mitt Romney formally announced on Friday that he will seek Utah’s open seat in the US Senate in November’s mid-term elections.



“I’ve decided to run for United States Senate because I’ve decided I can help bring Utah’s values and Utah’s lessons to Washington,” Romney, 70, said in his first campaign video.



He is seeking to succeed fellow Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, who announced in January that he was retiring after more than two decades in the Senate.



Romney, a former governor of Massachusetts, called Donald Trump a “fraud” during the 2016 presidential campaign and remained critical of the Republican real estate mogul even after he reached the White House.



Even so, Trump was reported to have considered Romney as a possible pick for secretary of state before settling on former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson.



“Utah is a better model for Washington than Washington is for Utah,” Romney said.



Romney, a Mormon, has ample support in Utah, a state where his co-religionists are the majority.



He maintains a resident in Utah and is remembered for his role as chief organizer of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.



