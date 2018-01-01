 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 17,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Muguruza into Qatar Open Final after Halep Withdraws with Injury

DOHA – Fourth-seeded Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza has advanced to the Qatar Open final after her semifinal opponent, second-seeded Simona Halep, announced late Friday she was withdrawing from the tournament with an injury.

Tendinitis in one of Halep’s toes forced the Romanian to pull out of this Doha hard-court event – a WTA Premier 5 tournament – following her 6-0, 6-4 victory over American CiCi Bellis in Friday’s quarterfinals.

“I am surprised that I could play three matches and to win them. I felt pain every day, so it was not easy to manage it. I didn’t have much time to recover before this tournament, but today was too much, and I decided to stop,” Halep, who pushed her body to the limit in reaching the Australian Open final in January, said in a press conference late Friday evening.

The world No. 2 told reporters she would not play again until Indian Wells, a WTA Premier Mandatory hard-court event held in March in Southern California.

Muguruza, who will square off against either Danish world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki or Czech Petra Kvitova in Sunday’s final, reached the semifinals with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory Friday over France’s Caroline Garcia.
 

