 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

West Brom Players Come Forward to Apologize for Barcelona Fiasco

LONDON – The four West Bromwich Albion players who made off with an unoccupied taxi during the team’s recent visit to Barcelona came forward on Friday to reveal their identities and apologizing for their actions.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologize to our teammates, the Head Coach, the Club and especially the supporters for the events which have been the subject of widespread and negative publicity,” Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill said in a statement posted on the West Brom Web site.

Club management said earlier Friday that an internal investigation of the episode was under way, providing neither a description of the events nor the names of the players.

“We felt it important we identify ourselves as the players involved in an incident which occurred during the training camp in Spain this week out of respect for teammates who otherwise could be implicated by association,” the four players said.

A report from police in Barcelona said that the West Brom players were questioned after commandeering an unoccupied taxi to return to their hotel after leaving a fast-food place around 5:30 am.

“We freely acknowledge and apologize for the break of curfew which we accept represented a breach of the standards of professionalism required of us as representatives of West Bromwich Albion FC,” said the statement signed by Evans, 30; Barry, 36; Livermore, 28; and Myhill, 35.

West Brom has won only one of their last 25 Premier League games and are in last place with 20 points, seven points away from salvation.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved