

West Brom Players Come Forward to Apologize for Barcelona Fiasco



LONDON – The four West Bromwich Albion players who made off with an unoccupied taxi during the team’s recent visit to Barcelona came forward on Friday to reveal their identities and apologizing for their actions.



“We would like to take this opportunity to apologize to our teammates, the Head Coach, the Club and especially the supporters for the events which have been the subject of widespread and negative publicity,” Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill said in a statement posted on the West Brom Web site.



Club management said earlier Friday that an internal investigation of the episode was under way, providing neither a description of the events nor the names of the players.



“We felt it important we identify ourselves as the players involved in an incident which occurred during the training camp in Spain this week out of respect for teammates who otherwise could be implicated by association,” the four players said.



A report from police in Barcelona said that the West Brom players were questioned after commandeering an unoccupied taxi to return to their hotel after leaving a fast-food place around 5:30 am.



“We freely acknowledge and apologize for the break of curfew which we accept represented a breach of the standards of professionalism required of us as representatives of West Bromwich Albion FC,” said the statement signed by Evans, 30; Barry, 36; Livermore, 28; and Myhill, 35.



West Brom has won only one of their last 25 Premier League games and are in last place with 20 points, seven points away from salvation.



