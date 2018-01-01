 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barça Can’t Afford to Drop More Points, Coach Says

BARCELONA – FC Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said on Friday that his team needs to play to win in every match if they want to be sure of finishing top in La Liga.

While Barça has yet to lose in the league this season, it dropped four points against Espanyol and Getafe in its last two matches.

“When you think you have a margin for error, you’re taking the first step toward making an error,” the coach said.

The Catalan club leads La Liga by seven points over Atletico Madrid with 15 games to go.

“We have to approach each game as if it is the last one. To earn the three points is very complicated and the other day (against Getafe) is an example of how strong all the rivals are. We still have a long way to go,” Valverde said at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s La Liga match against Eibar, which has won eight of its last 12 contests.
 

