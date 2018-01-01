

City’s Aguero Named Premier League Player of the Month



LONDON – The Premier League awarded on Friday the Player of the Month title for January to Manchester City’s Argentine forward Sergio “Kun” Aguero.



Aguero, 29, scored five goals and made one assist in the four games played by City in January, a month in which they won three matches – against Watford, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion – and lost only one – against Liverpool.



The Argentina player, who scored 29 goals in all competitions so far this season, won the vote over his teammate Kevin De Bruyne, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur), Eden Hazard (Chelsea) and Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).



Aguero has scored 14 goals in the 11 games he played so far in 2018, more than any other player in the five major leagues in Europe.



With January’s player of the month award, Aguero has now his fifth overall “Player of the Month” in the Premier League, the same number as Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie and only one less than Steven Gerrard and Harry Kane.



