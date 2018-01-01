

Prison Has Leading Role in New Mexican TV Series about Drug Traffickers



MEXICO CITY – A prison seems to be in the cast of characters of “Enemigo Intimo” (Intimate Enemy), a Mexican TV series set to premiere Feb. 21 that tells the story of drug traffickers in a penitentiary, which itself takes on a leading role in the plot, the starring actors told EFE.



Produced and aired by Telemundo, the series tells the story of Roxana Rodiles (Fernanda Castillo), a young woman involved to the world of organized crime who is locked up by Federal Police Capt. Alejandro Ferrer (Raul Mendez), who also orders Daniel Laborde (Matias Noveo) to infiltrate the prison to extract information from Roxana.



The fact that the show is set inside a prison signifies “a new world” that has never before been explored on Mexican television, Fernanda Castillo said.



In fact the prison is so important in “Enemigo Intimo” that it takes on a starring role in determining how the series unfolds.



“Prison is the most important character because it is reflected in all the people brought together in this reality, where they must struggle to survive every day,” the actress said.



The atmosphere behind bars has been the greatest challenge for the actors, given that “it’s very hard” to express the constant intensity and tension that inmates feel inside a prison.



“The characters do things we can’t imagine just to survive. A human being who has never been in prison has hard time imagining what it’s like,” the actress said.



For Raul Mendez, playing a cop or a drug trafficker is particularly complex because they are people who “leave their emotions aside” in the face of so much violence every day of their lives.



“That is the most complex element because we actors work with our emotions. It’s a contradiction to play these scenes as if you’re not feeling anything,” he said.



Mendez said with a grin that “bearing arms and shooting someone isn’t something you do every day,” when asked about the challenges of his role.



Despite being a Mexican series, Castillo said this work of fiction will appeal to any audience anywhere, whatever language they speak, since “the emotions are the best instrument for telling stories.”



The first season of “Enemigo Intimo,” which will roll out in 50 episodes, has been filmed in Mexico City, Zurich, and cities on the Mexican border with the United States.



