 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Prison Has Leading Role in New Mexican TV Series about Drug Traffickers

MEXICO CITY – A prison seems to be in the cast of characters of “Enemigo Intimo” (Intimate Enemy), a Mexican TV series set to premiere Feb. 21 that tells the story of drug traffickers in a penitentiary, which itself takes on a leading role in the plot, the starring actors told EFE.

Produced and aired by Telemundo, the series tells the story of Roxana Rodiles (Fernanda Castillo), a young woman involved to the world of organized crime who is locked up by Federal Police Capt. Alejandro Ferrer (Raul Mendez), who also orders Daniel Laborde (Matias Noveo) to infiltrate the prison to extract information from Roxana.

The fact that the show is set inside a prison signifies “a new world” that has never before been explored on Mexican television, Fernanda Castillo said.

In fact the prison is so important in “Enemigo Intimo” that it takes on a starring role in determining how the series unfolds.

“Prison is the most important character because it is reflected in all the people brought together in this reality, where they must struggle to survive every day,” the actress said.

The atmosphere behind bars has been the greatest challenge for the actors, given that “it’s very hard” to express the constant intensity and tension that inmates feel inside a prison.

“The characters do things we can’t imagine just to survive. A human being who has never been in prison has hard time imagining what it’s like,” the actress said.

For Raul Mendez, playing a cop or a drug trafficker is particularly complex because they are people who “leave their emotions aside” in the face of so much violence every day of their lives.

“That is the most complex element because we actors work with our emotions. It’s a contradiction to play these scenes as if you’re not feeling anything,” he said.

Mendez said with a grin that “bearing arms and shooting someone isn’t something you do every day,” when asked about the challenges of his role.

Despite being a Mexican series, Castillo said this work of fiction will appeal to any audience anywhere, whatever language they speak, since “the emotions are the best instrument for telling stories.”

The first season of “Enemigo Intimo,” which will roll out in 50 episodes, has been filmed in Mexico City, Zurich, and cities on the Mexican border with the United States.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved