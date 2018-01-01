

Modolo Wins 3rd Stage of Vuelta a Andalucia, Poels Remains Leader



HERRERA, Spain – Italian rider Sacha Modolo (Education First-Drapac) won on Friday the third stage of Vuelta a Andalucia, defeating Spanish Carlos Barbero (Movistar).



Modolo was the first to cross the finish line of the 166-kilometer stage with a time of three hours, 48 minutes and 17 seconds.



Dutch Wout Poels (Sky) maintained the overall lead after the stage that started from Mancha Real to Herrera.



The fourth 191.2-kilometer (118-mile) stage of the road cycling race is scheduled for Saturday, from Seville to Alcala De Los Gazules.



