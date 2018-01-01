

Muguruza Battles Her Way Through Garcia, Advances into Qatar Open Semifinals



DOHA – Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza had to dig deep on Friday to defeat French Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and reach the Qatar Open semifinals.



Muguruza needed almost two hours to earn her second win over the Frenchwoman in as many career matches.



Garcia, the seventh-seed, made the most of Muguruza’s erratic start to clinch the first set.



The two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza, however, won five straight sets to seal the second set, forcing a third.



Muguruza earned the decisive serve break in the fifth game of the third set, holding her own serve through the next games to book a place in her first semifinals of the season.



The Caracas-born Spaniard Muguruza is set to play either Romanian Simona Halep or the United States’ Catherine Bellis.



