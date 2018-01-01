

Real Madrid’s Kroos Suffers Left Knee Injury



MADRID – Real Madrid’s midfielder Toni Kroos was diagnosed on Friday with a left knee injury that will exclude him from the upcoming matches of the Spanish League, according to a club statement.



Kroos played for 90 minutes in the Real Madrid’s win 3-1 over Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, but missed Friday’s training session.



“Following tests carried out on Toni Kroos by the Sanitas Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain to the exterior lateral ligament in the left knee. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” the club said in a statement.



Croatian Mateo Kovacic is expected to replace Kroos in Sunday’s La Liga match against Real Betis.



